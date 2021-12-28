Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $204.88.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth $329,575,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 93.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,733,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,824,000 after buying an additional 1,321,005 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 50,219.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 984,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,413,000 after buying an additional 982,786 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth $109,624,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 17,147.2% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 645,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 641,478 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMC stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.84. The company had a trading volume of 282,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,446. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.46. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.96. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $142.24 and a twelve month high of $210.16.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

