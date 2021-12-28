Wade G W & Inc. Grows Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,947 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 105,557 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,491,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,169 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 69,703 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $20,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $256.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.79. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $216.34 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.64.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

