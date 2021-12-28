Wade G W & Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,689 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 23.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. South State Corp grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 5.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 20.7% in the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Adobe from $690.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.16.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $318,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADBE opened at $577.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.65, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $639.05 and a 200-day moving average of $622.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.