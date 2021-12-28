Wade G W & Inc. Has $2.84 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,658 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in Tesla by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 1,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,093.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,052.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $829.95. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $539.49 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 354.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $806.50.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total value of $1,064,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total value of $6,050,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,277,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,483,656,578 in the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

