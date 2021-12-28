Wade G W & Inc. Sells 58,691 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Wade G W & Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,691 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 85,152,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,659,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,972 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 258.8% during the 2nd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 262,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,387,000 after purchasing an additional 189,642 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 575,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,517,000 after purchasing an additional 188,095 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,094,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,045,000 after purchasing an additional 109,857 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 252.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 142,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,681,000 after acquiring an additional 101,992 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDX stock opened at $58.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.83. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $44.34 and a 12 month high of $58.56.

