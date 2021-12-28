Wade G W & Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wade G W & Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $242.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.77. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $189.76 and a 12-month high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

