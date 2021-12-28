Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.13.

WBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $51.25. 74,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,283,939. The company has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.52. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $39.03 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.31 and a 200-day moving average of $48.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

