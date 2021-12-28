Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXAS. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 214.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 21,209.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXAS. Raymond James cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.64.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $1,599,183.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $74.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $73.41 and a 1 year high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The business had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

