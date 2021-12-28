Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $55.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.27. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.78 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.