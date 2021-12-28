Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 302 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $231,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 409,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,638,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $4,356,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,147,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $956,149,000 after purchasing an additional 184,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.79.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $158.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.87. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.77 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $467.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

