Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,553 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Walmart by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Walmart by 581.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 132,696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,713,000 after buying an additional 113,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in Walmart by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 47,056 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $140.76 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.32. The company has a market cap of $390.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total transaction of $59,372,603.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,398,824 shares of company stock worth $1,034,024,595 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

