Wanchain (WAN) Price Up 4.6% This Week

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Wanchain has a market cap of $134.44 million and approximately $3.94 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $116.51 or 0.00236591 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003207 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00029129 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $260.54 or 0.00529089 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00076977 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007970 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000498 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

