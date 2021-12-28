WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $34.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $39.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.38.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $148.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.23 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 37.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WesBanco will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

In related news, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 1,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $40,018.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Callen bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $163,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in WesBanco by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,221,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,680,000 after purchasing an additional 108,676 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in WesBanco by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,758,000 after purchasing an additional 259,686 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in WesBanco by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,650,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,445,000 after purchasing an additional 738,385 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in WesBanco by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,174,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,127,000 after purchasing an additional 299,326 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in WesBanco by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,366,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,699,000 after purchasing an additional 45,267 shares during the period. 62.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

