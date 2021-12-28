Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 8,375 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 57,659 shares.The stock last traded at $26.00 and had previously closed at $25.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.56. The firm has a market cap of $915.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.15). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $293.97 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.471 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 22,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 51,606 shares in the last quarter. 38.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile (NYSE:WLKP)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It also involves in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

