WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $5,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in WestRock by 2,612.8% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 187,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 180,286 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in WestRock by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 17,897 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in WestRock by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its holdings in WestRock by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 427,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in WestRock by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,820,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,506 shares during the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WRK. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $84.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist began coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.42.

In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WRK opened at $43.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.19. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.46 and its 200-day moving average is $49.42.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

