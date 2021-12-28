Winder Investment Pte Ltd Raises Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Winder Investment Pte Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 19.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,032,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 826,153 shares during the period. Sensient Technologies accounts for 8.7% of Winder Investment Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Winder Investment Pte Ltd owned 0.12% of Sensient Technologies worth $458,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after buying an additional 171,414 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sensient Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Sensient Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $353,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 27,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.71 per share, for a total transaction of $2,576,874.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.20. 201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,370. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.42 and a 200 day moving average of $91.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 0.89. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $69.96 and a 12-month high of $106.32.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Sensient Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.64%.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

