WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 98.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 46.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 14,422 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the second quarter worth $491,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 287.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 22,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

CSTL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total transaction of $659,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $141,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $2,668,614. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $41.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -34.09 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.05. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.99 and a twelve month high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

