WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,610 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 76,382.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 12,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPMT opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.70. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $15.92. The firm has a market cap of $649.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.47.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 40.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 70.92%.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

