WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tennant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,534,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after purchasing an additional 13,804 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tennant stock opened at $81.31 on Tuesday. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $66.73 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.90.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter. Tennant had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 5.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tennant will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Tennant’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other Tennant news, Director Azita Arvani sold 1,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $117,945.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 2,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $202,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

