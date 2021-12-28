WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Holdings in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) by 86.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,381 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.11% of Cardiff Oncology worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,337,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 1,741.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 442,072 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 321,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 56,028 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of CRDF opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $240.87 million, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.32. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 7,375.65% and a negative return on equity of 19.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

