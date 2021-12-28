Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Gap Down to $162.87

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $162.87, but opened at $158.65. Wix.com shares last traded at $160.00, with a volume of 834 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $252.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.63.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.14. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of -66.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 67.18% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Wix.com by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 222,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,650,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Wix.com by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Wix.com by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wix.com by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Wix.com by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,364,000 after buying an additional 48,597 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

