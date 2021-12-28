Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $128.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “WOLTERS KLUWER is a leading global information services and publishing company. The company provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer maintains operations in over 33 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific and employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide. Wolters Kluwer is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Its shares are quoted on the Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HSBC downgraded Wolters Kluwer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.00.

OTCMKTS WTKWY opened at $115.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Wolters Kluwer has a twelve month low of $77.49 and a twelve month high of $118.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.56 and its 200 day moving average is $109.65.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

