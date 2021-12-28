World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Position Boosted by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC owned about 0.05% of World Fuel Services worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,848,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,038,000 after purchasing an additional 226,848 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,978,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,697,000 after purchasing an additional 33,433 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,066,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,310,000 after purchasing an additional 480,026 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,737,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,176,000 after purchasing an additional 148,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,572,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,047,000 after purchasing an additional 167,646 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INT. Zacks Investment Research raised World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSE:INT opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. World Fuel Services Co. has a one year low of $24.29 and a one year high of $37.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average of $30.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.37.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 0.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

