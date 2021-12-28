Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Hits New 12-Month High at $89.49

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $89.49 and last traded at $89.38, with a volume of 1030 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.83.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WH. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.38.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

In other news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $100,087.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $2,449,641.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 42,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,076,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,073,000 after purchasing an additional 39,911 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.