XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.50% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness company. It provides airport spa, cryotherapy, compression therapy and salt chambers solutions. The company also offers travel products and accessories. It operates primarily in the United States, Holland and the United Arab Emirates. XpresSpa Group Inc., formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on XpresSpa Group from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

XpresSpa Group stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.00. 56,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,438,089. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58. XpresSpa Group has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $3.33.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $26.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 million. XpresSpa Group had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 34.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that XpresSpa Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XpresSpa Group news, CEO Doug Satzman sold 21,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $28,532.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSPA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

XpresSpa Group, Inc is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports.

