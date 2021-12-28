Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Yamana Gold has raised its dividend payment by 259.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Yamana Gold has a payout ratio of 37.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Yamana Gold to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Shares of AUY stock opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $6.16.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Yamana Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America raised Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yamana Gold stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,231,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.13% of Yamana Gold worth $4,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

