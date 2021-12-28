Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Acquires 5,200 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs comprises approximately 1.2% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.7% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 170,769 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 881,859 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,470,000 after acquiring an additional 151,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth about $297,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLF stock opened at $20.68 on Tuesday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 2.20.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Keith Koci purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $218,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $988,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,613,400 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CLF shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

