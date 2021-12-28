Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Has $221,000 Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc cut its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth about $1,194,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,628,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,322,000 after purchasing an additional 491,081 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.1% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 183.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMG. Barclays began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Truist reduced their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.50.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $161.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.76. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $133.36 and a 12 month high of $254.34.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.38 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.53%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

