Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Makes New $245,000 Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $350.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.72. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $396.99. The firm has a market cap of $96.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.40.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.