Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Takes $453,000 Position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 59,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. 49.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert Georgeoff sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $751,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 5,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $415,852.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,238 shares of company stock valued at $13,409,602 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ameresco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.30.

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $80.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.70 and a 52 week high of $101.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 62.95, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.61.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $273.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.02 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

