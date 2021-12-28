Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Takes Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 10.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 4.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 88,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild stock opened at $280.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.54. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $178.03 and a fifty-two week high of $284.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $265.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.65.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $845.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.73 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total value of $546,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total value of $1,142,784.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,315 shares of company stock worth $2,747,285 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLD. KeyCorp boosted their target price on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zelman & Associates raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stephens upped their price objective on TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.67.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.