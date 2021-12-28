Zacks: Analysts Expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.80 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will report sales of $5.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cummins’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.64 billion and the highest is $6.08 billion. Cummins posted sales of $5.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cummins will report full year sales of $23.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.81 billion to $24.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $25.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.31 billion to $26.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on CMI. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.00.

CMI opened at $216.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins has a 12 month low of $203.38 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.91 and a 200 day moving average of $232.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 8.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 47.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Cummins by 2.4% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 41.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 2.3% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

