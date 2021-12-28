Zacks: Analysts Expect Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) will post $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Simpson Manufacturing’s earnings. Simpson Manufacturing posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing will report full-year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.34 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Simpson Manufacturing.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $396.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SSD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total value of $1,813,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total value of $234,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,139,872 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSD traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,977. Simpson Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $91.25 and a 52-week high of $137.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

See Also: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simpson Manufacturing (SSD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.