Zacks: Analysts Expect Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) to Post $0.09 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Snap’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Snap also posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Snap.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SNAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush cut their target price on Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Snap from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Snap from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.09.

NYSE:SNAP traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.68. The company had a trading volume of 388,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,276,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.52 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.67. Snap has a 12-month low of $42.96 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $145,533.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $1,629,624.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,465,225 shares of company stock valued at $81,361,281 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 579.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 305.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Snap by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Snap (SNAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.