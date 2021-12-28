Zacks: Analysts Expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.21 Million

Brokerages expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to report $19.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.77 million and the lowest is $17.65 million. Travelzoo posted sales of $12.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full year sales of $68.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $66.70 million to $69.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $84.06 million, with estimates ranging from $81.00 million to $87.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Travelzoo.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 929.93% and a net margin of 8.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TZOO. Zacks Investment Research cut Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barrington Research cut their price target on Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of Travelzoo stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $10.22. The stock had a trading volume of 280 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,203. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $125.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.87.

In other Travelzoo news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 30,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $312,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Bartel bought 61,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $630,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,354 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,213 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 92,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 13,795 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Travelzoo by 54.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 92,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Travelzoo in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Travelzoo by 15.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 42,035 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Travelzoo by 6.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 565,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travelzoo (TZOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.