Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) to report sales of $115.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Galapagos’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $172.72 million and the lowest is $58.00 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full-year sales of $549.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $468.64 million to $597.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $542.03 million, with estimates ranging from $259.84 million to $687.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Galapagos.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.50. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 36.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $75.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.17 million.

GLPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Galapagos by 1,217.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 476.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Knott David M grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $55.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.61. Galapagos has a one year low of $46.41 and a one year high of $113.71.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

