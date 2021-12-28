Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Will Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Intel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $0.91. Intel reported earnings per share of $1.52 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full-year earnings of $5.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in Intel by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.81. 290,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,329,536. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.10. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $46.49 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $210.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

