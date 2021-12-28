Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to announce ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.74). Nektar Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.44) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.45% and a negative net margin of 493.62%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $38,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 21,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $278,320.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 20.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 47.2% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 95,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NKTR traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,778,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,591. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.48.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

