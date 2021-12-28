Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.11. Plexus posted earnings of $1.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plexus will report full year earnings of $5.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $6.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Plexus had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $843.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.29.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $191,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,409 shares of company stock worth $1,522,704. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Plexus by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Plexus by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 56,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Plexus by 168.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 19,580 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Plexus by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLXS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.88. 901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,966. Plexus has a 52-week low of $72.46 and a 52-week high of $101.17. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.82.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

