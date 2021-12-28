Zacks Investment Research Downgrades a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) to Hold

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

AKA stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,730. a.k.a. Brands has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.90.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $161.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.53 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard acquired 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $287,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKA. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth about $856,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth about $199,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

