Zacks Investment Research Lowers Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) to Hold

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a subsidiary corporation offering full banking services. The principal subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, and has nine full-service branches in Greene and Christian Counties and a Loan Production Office in Webster County. Guaranty Bank is a member of the MoneyPass and TransFund ATM networks which provide its customers surcharge free access to over 24,000 ATMs nationwide. “
GFED traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.25. 2,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.63. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $33.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFED. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 16,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 268,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after buying an additional 42,387 shares in the last quarter. 24.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile
Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans.
