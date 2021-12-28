Zacks Investment Research Lowers Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) to Hold

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a subsidiary corporation offering full banking services. The principal subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, and has nine full-service branches in Greene and Christian Counties and a Loan Production Office in Webster County. Guaranty Bank is a member of the MoneyPass and TransFund ATM networks which provide its customers surcharge free access to over 24,000 ATMs nationwide. “

Get Guaranty Federal Bancshares alerts:

GFED traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.25. 2,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.63. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $33.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 16.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFED. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 16,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 268,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after buying an additional 42,387 shares in the last quarter. 24.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guaranty Federal Bancshares (GFED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.