Zacks Investment Research Lowers United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Bancorporation of Alabama Inc. is a parent company of United Bank and UB Community Development. It provides range of deposit products and loans, as well as other services such as Internet banking and brokerage services. United Bancorporation of Alabama Inc. is based in ATMORE, Ala. “

Get United Bancorporation of Alabama alerts:

UBAB opened at $29.74 on Friday. United Bancorporation of Alabama has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.94.

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $13.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 million. United Bancorporation of Alabama had a net margin of 30.77% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Equities analysts forecast that United Bancorporation of Alabama will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

United Bancorporation of Alabama Company Profile

United Bancorp of Alabama, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of United Bank. It provides commercial banking services in Baldwin, Escambia, Monroe, and Santa Rosa counties through its bank subsidiary. The company was founded on March 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Atmore, AL.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Bancorporation of Alabama (UBAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancorporation of Alabama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancorporation of Alabama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.