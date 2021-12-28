Zacks Investment Research Lowers United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “United Bancorporation of Alabama Inc. is a parent company of United Bank and UB Community Development. It provides range of deposit products and loans, as well as other services such as Internet banking and brokerage services. United Bancorporation of Alabama Inc. is based in ATMORE, Ala. “
UBAB opened at $29.74 on Friday. United Bancorporation of Alabama has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.94.
United Bancorporation of Alabama Company Profile
United Bancorp of Alabama, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of United Bank. It provides commercial banking services in Baldwin, Escambia, Monroe, and Santa Rosa counties through its bank subsidiary. The company was founded on March 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Atmore, AL.
