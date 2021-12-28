Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Southern States Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals. Southern States Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Anniston, Alabama. “

Get Southern States Bancshares alerts:

SSBK has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ SSBK opened at $19.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Southern States Bancshares has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $21.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.68.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southern States Bancshares will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,488,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,588,000. 19.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern States Bancshares Company Profile

Southern States Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southern States Bancshares (SSBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southern States Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern States Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.