Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telia Company AB provides network access and telecommunication services. The company also offers mobile and broadband; and fixed services, including telephony, data and TV services. It operates primarily in Sweden and Europe. Telia Company AB, formerly known as TeliaSonera AB, is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

TLSNY has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telia Company AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.25.

TLSNY stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.34. Telia Company AB has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $9.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6228 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.37%. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.83%.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

