Zadar Ventures (CVE:ZAD) Shares Up 7.1%

Zadar Ventures Ltd. (CVE:ZAD) shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 18,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 39,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 9.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.30. The firm has a market cap of C$20.25 million and a P/E ratio of -14.29.

Zadar Ventures Company Profile (CVE:ZAD)

Zadar Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

