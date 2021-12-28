Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stake Reduced by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $6,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $62.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.71 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.13. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%.

Several research firms have issued reports on Z. TheStreet downgraded Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.17.

In other news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $3,104,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arik Prawer sold 7,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $450,985.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,959,728 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

