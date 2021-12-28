ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) vs. TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ) Head to Head Contrast

ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) and TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get ZIVO Bioscience alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ZIVO Bioscience and TDH, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIVO Bioscience 0 0 1 0 3.00 TDH 0 0 0 0 N/A

ZIVO Bioscience presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 209.28%. Given ZIVO Bioscience’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ZIVO Bioscience is more favorable than TDH.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of TDH shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of TDH shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ZIVO Bioscience and TDH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIVO Bioscience N/A N/A -137.58% TDH N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

ZIVO Bioscience has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TDH has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ZIVO Bioscience and TDH’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIVO Bioscience $20,000.00 1,370.61 -$9.11 million ($1.29) -2.26 TDH $810,000.00 319.52 -$880,000.00 N/A N/A

TDH has higher revenue and earnings than ZIVO Bioscience.

Summary

TDH beats ZIVO Bioscience on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZIVO Bioscience

Zivo Bioscience, Inc. engages in the study, development, and commercialization of natural nutritional compounds and bioactive molecules. It offers proprietary algae strain, extracts and supernatants, and bioactive compounds. The company was founded by Howard R. Baer on March 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Keego Harbor, MI.

About TDH

TDH Holdings, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of pet food products. Its product categories include pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, and baked pet biscuits. The firm’s products comprises dried meat, fish pet food, cat food, vegetarian pet food, dog chews, wet canned, biscuits, dog leashes, pet toys, and dentifrice products. The company was founded by Rong Feng Cui in April 2002 and is headquartered in Qingdao, China.

Receive News & Ratings for ZIVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.