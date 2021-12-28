ZKSwap (ZKS) Price Tops $0.37

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 28th. ZKSwap has a market cap of $72.87 million and $6.16 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZKSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000774 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00059073 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,781.25 or 0.07931156 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00076055 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,630.25 or 0.99904170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00052249 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008106 BTC.

ZKSwap Coin Profile

ZKSwap launched on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

