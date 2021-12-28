Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $31,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 14.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.6% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $369.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.02.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.65, for a total value of $1,712,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,265 shares of company stock valued at $22,003,672. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZM stock opened at $187.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $231.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.27. The stock has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of -1.19. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.66 and a 52-week high of $451.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

