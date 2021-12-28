Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Zynga reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynga will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.88 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

ZNGA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Zynga in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 9,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $68,435.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $37,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,024 shares of company stock worth $761,849 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the second quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the third quarter valued at $84,000. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZNGA traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $6.53. The company had a trading volume of 191,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,805,496. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.31. Zynga has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.77 and a beta of 0.13.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

